JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

