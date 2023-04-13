Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
