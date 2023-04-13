Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to Market Perform

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $60.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

