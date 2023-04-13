Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $119,793,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

