Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) & LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Head to Head Contrast

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Keppel REIT and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.16%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $159.10 million 15.48 $294.12 million N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $43.83 million 1.99 -$10.88 million ($0.37) -8.00

This table compares Keppel REIT and LuxUrban Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -20.20% -80.87% -6.98%

Summary

Keppel REIT beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

