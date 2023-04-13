KeyCorp Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $96.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
