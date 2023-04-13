KeyCorp Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $43.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $44.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $42.07 per share.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.38.

NYSE URI opened at $376.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.14. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

