KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $370.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.