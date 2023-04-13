Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 12,166 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.47 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $185.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

