Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

