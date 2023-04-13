Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

