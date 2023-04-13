Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

