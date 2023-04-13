Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.78. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.