Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

NYSE LSI opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

