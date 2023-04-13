Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.