LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.25. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

