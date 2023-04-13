LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.42. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £261.51 million, a P/E ratio of 572.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.
