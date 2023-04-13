LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.42. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £261.51 million, a P/E ratio of 572.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

