Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

RMBS stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.33 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

