Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Lululemon Athletica worth $119,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

LULU stock opened at $363.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.