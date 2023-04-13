Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $36.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.