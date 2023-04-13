Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.0 %

MRIN stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.49.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

