Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.0 %

MRIN stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.49.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.