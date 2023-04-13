Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott International worth $62,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $161.47 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

