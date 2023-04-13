Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

