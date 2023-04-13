Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.