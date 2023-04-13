Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $72.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Matador Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

