Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,001 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 78.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB opened at $11.26 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

