Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,321 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000.

IYY stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

