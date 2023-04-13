Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,895 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 207.8% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 434,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

