Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
VVR opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
