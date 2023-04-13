Melfa Wealth Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

