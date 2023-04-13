Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

