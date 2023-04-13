Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,076 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

