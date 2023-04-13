Melfa Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4,856.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the period.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
KSM stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
