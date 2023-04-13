MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,680.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,256.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,019.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.