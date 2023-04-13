Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $124.00 at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

