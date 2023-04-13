Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

