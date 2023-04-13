Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $119.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

