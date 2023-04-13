MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

NYSE MET opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

