MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

MTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

MTG stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

