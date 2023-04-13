MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,491,014 shares of company stock worth $1,138,764 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

