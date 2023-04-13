Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 119.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.