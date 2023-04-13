Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) versus Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Critical Analysis

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.77, meaning that its stock price is 777% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -2,717.18% -65.94% -46.29% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $227,186.00 233.05 -$6.17 million ($0.47) -3.70 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 13.85 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

