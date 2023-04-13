Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

