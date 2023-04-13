Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares valued at $1,735,265,267. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BX opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

