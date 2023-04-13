Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

