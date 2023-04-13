Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
