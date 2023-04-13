Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.55.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.