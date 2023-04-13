Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

