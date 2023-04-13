Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,547.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,512.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

