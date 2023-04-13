Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 128,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

